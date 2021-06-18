RODMAN — A trailer is a total loss after it burned to the ground Friday morning on Pork Hill Road.
The Rodman Fire Department was called to the scene in the town of Rodman at about 12:24 a.m. Friday for a fire at the trailer that had no one inside. The trailer was almost burned to the ground by the time firefighters arrived on scene, Rodman Fire Chief Joshua Main said.
To his knowledge, no one lived there at the time, but it was a total loss.
First responders stayed on scene containing and extinguishing the flames for roughly four hours.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, the chief said, and there were no injuries.
Rodman fire was assisted by the Adams Fire Department and Adams Center Fire Department.
