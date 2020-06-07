Port Leyden man allegedly violated protection order

NYS Police

WATERTOWN — A roll-over crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in the town of Antwerp along County Route 194 resulted in the death of an Ohio man, state police say.

At about 12:13 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Dodge Caravan operated by Raymond J. Reynolds, 56, of Deerfield, Ohio, was traveling east on the road when he failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway, police said. The vehicle became airborne and rolled over, resulting in Mr. Reynolds’ death.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation by state police is ongoing.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.