WATERTOWN — A roll-over crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in the town of Antwerp along County Route 194 resulted in the death of an Ohio man, state police say.
At about 12:13 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Dodge Caravan operated by Raymond J. Reynolds, 56, of Deerfield, Ohio, was traveling east on the road when he failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway, police said. The vehicle became airborne and rolled over, resulting in Mr. Reynolds’ death.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation by state police is ongoing.
