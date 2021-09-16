PHILADELPHIA — An estimated $75,000 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine was seized from a car on Wednesday.
Dwight Williford, 37, Philadelphia, Penn., was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force assisted road patrol deputies with a drug investigation in the town of Philadelphia. An investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a 2020 Kia sedan and the sole occupant, Mr. Williford.
At the conclusion of the search, 17 ounces of meth and nine ounces of cocaine were seized. The drugs had an estimated street value of $75,000, according to the task force.
Mr. Williford was arraigned in Carthage Village Court and was released pending further court action. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Watertown Police Department assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.
