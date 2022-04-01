PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. — State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced on Thursday that the Route 11 bridge in the village of Philadelphia, named the New York State Trooper Joel R. Davis Memorial Bridge, will receive a $4.1 million renovation.
The project will include the replacement of the bridge and bearings to enhance safety and ease travel along the connector that provides access to Interstate 81 and is often used by travelers to get to Fort Drum and Watertown from the north.
“This project is the latest in a series of improvements the Department of Transportation has made to roadways around Fort Drum and it will help ensure that an important connector for north country travelers remains open and accessible for many years to come, allowing people and goods to get where they need to go safely and with a minimum of delays,” the commissioner said in a press release.
The project will involve repairs to the concrete substructures and add guiderails and sidewalks to the structure, which was designed and built in the 1950s.
Local roads will remain open during construction, but motorists will encounter alternating traffic controlled by temporary signs at the project site on Route 11. Those that travel through the area may encounter minor delays.
Temporary signs will be activated Monday. The intersections of Garden Road, Kent Lane and North Main Street with Route 11 will be closed to traffic. The work is expected to be complete by fall 2023.
“The U.S. Route 11 Bridge over Indian River is a vital component of the north country’s transportation network,” State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said in a news release. “I want to thank the New York State Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of making investments in its rehabilitation and look forward to seeing how they enhance safety, as well as make travel easier for those looking to access various points of interest throughout our region, including Fort Drum.”
“The Joel Davis Bridge is a fixture in the community, serving as a reminder of the bravery of Trooper Davis who was taken from us far too soon,” Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said in a news release. “I’d like to thank the commissioner for making these common-sense improvements to this critically important bridge. This investment will help strengthen our region’s infrastructure and help ensure the legacy of Trooper Davis remains intact for years to come.”
Trooper Davis was shot and killed in 2017 while responding to a domestic incident in Theresa.
