ANTWERP — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Route 11 in the town of Antwerp.
State police said two sport utility vehicles and a box truck were involved in the accident, the cause of which remains under investigation.
Three people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of unspecified injuries. Troopers said all three victims were conscious and alert at the scene and speaking to first responders. Each vehicle had just one occupant and there were no other victims reported.
Troopers said the Jaws of Life were needed to extricate one female from an SUV that had flipped over. She was freed after about 10 minutes.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County sheriff deputies, fire departments from Antwerp and Philadelphia and a rescue squad from Gouverneur.
