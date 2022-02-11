WATERTOWN — Route 11 south of the city of Watertown is closed following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Initial reports indicated that the two vehicles collided head-on. A Lifenet helicopter was requested at the scene, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions, according to Jefferson County emergency dispatches. A second helicopter was requested from Fort Drum.
Route 11, also known as Outer Washington Street, was closed between Gillette Road and Route 232.
