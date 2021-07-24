Tim Allen, of Sackets Harbor, mows the plot of land where he is growing The One More Vendors and Farmers Market at 16902 Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield. “I’ve had different businesses over the years,” Mr. Allen said. “I kept telling my wife, ‘I wanna do one more thing.’” Mr. Allen and his friends who are supporting the project are ready to take on the traffic but have struggled to find vendors available this festival season. He said Goodfellos restaurant in Sackets Harbor has been very supportive of the venture with contributing the plot of land, and he just hopes he can bring in the visitors to take part. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
