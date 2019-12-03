CAPE VINCENT — A portion of Route 12E between Cape Vincent and Clayton was re-opened to vehicular traffic Tuesday after being closed since September for a culvert replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation completed the work in the area of Millens Bay. The work had necessitated detours that took motorists approaching Cape Vincent along Route 12E from Clayton south onto County Route 8, also commonly known as Millens Bay Road, until County Route 8 intersected with County Route 4. Motorists then traveled west on County Route 4 until reconnecting with Route 12E south of the village. All local roads remained open during the work.
