WATERTOWN — Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, an ally to former President Donald J. Trump, paid the city a visit Monday to drum up support for his son’s gubernatorial bid.
The senior Mr. Giuliani was in town as part of an upstate New York campaign swing for his son, Andrew H. Giuliani, who is running for the Republican nomination for New York governor. He was joined by Lewis County sheriff and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael P. Carpinelli outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Arsenal Street.
Mr. Giuliani arrived in a white van bearing his son’s face and campaign spread. Climbing out of the van, he donned an American-flag-lined jacket and shook Mr. Carpinelli’s hand before starting an impromptu speech.
In his remarks, the senior Mr. Giuliani railed against the Democratic Party and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, blaming them for increased levels of crime statewide and New York’s population loss, which he said are intrinsically connected.
“Watertown has one of the highest crime rates in the state, and more than twice the national average,” he said. “In Watertown, you’ve got a higher crime rate than New York City? You’ve gotta be kidding me.”
According to national and statewide crime data from 2020, the city of Watertown has a violent crime rate of 1 in 125 residents, versus a state average of 1 in 287, and a 1 in 23 rate of property crime compared to a statewide average of 1 in 74. New York City has a violent crime rate of 1 in 172 residents, and a property crime rate of 1 in 50.
Mr. Giuliani said his son’s plan to return $5 billion in state money to law enforcement agencies, which he called a “Refund the Police” program, will dramatically cut crime.
Mr. Giuliani made many references to his son’s time as special assistant to former President Trump, saying that prepared him to address crime in New York. The younger Mr. Giuliani organized sport team and public relations visits with President Trump, before he was selected to represent the president’s office in meetings related to the opioid crisis.
The older Mr. Giuliani made references to his own time as mayor of New York City, during which he enacted policies that continued a decline in crime rates, but also led to increased instances of police shootings and abuses of police authority. He said his son had inherited his knack for cutting crime, and would be able to bring statewide crime rates down to below the national average.
“Vote for Andrew Giuliani, and I guarantee you I’ll be back here in six months and your crime will be that low,” he said.
He claimed reversing crime rates will reverse New York’s population loss. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New York lost 1.58% of its population from July 2020 to July 2021, the largest of any state during that period. However, the state’s population has returned to growing, and is projected to rise an average of 0.27% compared to last year.
Andrew Giuliani is running for the Republican nomination against three other Republicans — Long Island Congressman Lee M. Zeldin, former Republican gubernatorial nominee Robert P. Astorino and former U.S. Treasury official and Wall Street investor Harry J. Wilson. Out of the four, Mr. Zeldin has been selected by the state’s Republicans as the presumptive nominee, while Mr. Giuliani has enjoyed a recent boost in Republican favorability after debating his opponents. Mr. Giuliani has a 50% favorable rating with Republicans, compared to Mr. Zeldin’s 36% in the latest Siena College poll.
At a statewide level, Mr. Giuliani has the highest unfavorability rating among his Republican opponents, with 46% of respondents saying they have a poor view of him. Most people did not recognize the names of his Republican opponents, while 46% of statewide opponents said they have a good view of Gov. Hochul, compared to 37% who dislike her.
Mr. Giuliani said his son, who at age 36 is the youngest candidate to run for governor this year, has the energy and youth to push conservative policies through the state and reverse what he said is New York’s decline.
The senior Mr. Giuliani deflected questions about his son’s high statewide unfavorability rating, calling references to them “fake news.” He did, however, admit that any Republican candidate in New York is facing an uphill battle to win against a Democrat. Mr. Giuliani, echoing language he’s used to falsely suggest the 2020 presidential election results were falsified, said New York has been “rigged” by the Democrats for nearly 20 years, since Gov. George E. Pataki, the last Republican governor of the state, left office at the end of 2006.
The senior Mr. Giuliani continues to face scrutiny in Congress, where documents and testimony from people close to Mr. Trump in the weeks after he lost the 2020 election suggest Mr. Giuliani was key in the plot to overturn the election results.
Mr. Giuliani has said the documentation is false, drummed up by a Jan. 6 committee that he has accused of furthering a “political witch hunt.” He has accused the numerous former Trump administration officials who have testified against him of lying to Congress.
Mr. Giuliani is continuing his campaign swing through upstate New York on behalf of his son through the week. After visiting Utica early Monday, he spoke to local radio personality Jeffrey E. Graham in Watertown and hosted his own talk radio show from 102.7 The Lake’s Wealtha Avenue station on Monday afternoon. He is headed to Rochester and Western New York for the remainder of the week.
Early voting is underway for the Republican and Democratic primaries, and all polling stations will open as usual for primary day on Tuesday, June 28. The victor in each race will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Why would anyone believe a word Rudy says? As a reminder according to January 6th Committee testimony, he was on Team Rudy, not Team Normal.
