WATERTOWN — Incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero has enjoyed her first term on the City Council.
She’s seeking a second four-year term.
“I think I’ve made quite an impact and accomplished a lot being on council,” she said, adding she thinks she can get a lot more done.
As the only incumbent running in Tuesday’s primary, the councilwoman says her council experience sets her apart from the other candidates.
It’s important that she returns to office to give council continuity and provide someone with historical knowledge on issues. The other three council members have fewer than two years experience in serving the city, she said.
“There is a learning curve,” she said, adding that she can help the other less experienced council members make up their minds on decisions with city issues.
During her first term, she made good on a campaign promise to reestablish the city’s neighborhood watch program that had been dormant for years. She’s also proud that the city put together strategic and comprehensive plans that will guide the city into the future.
She was an advocate of getting the $3.1 million new pool in Thompson Park built, and now even some of its critics acknowledge how it has improved the city-owned park. They all said that it would ruin the city’s bond rating.
“Well, in fact, it didn’t happen,” she said.
She also tried to get the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds open this summer and she was against mothballing the Fire Department’s heavy rescue truck and selling it. It was supposed to save the city money by taking it off the road, the councilwoman said.
But she said it ended up costing $40,000 for new tools for the truck that now handles those calls, while the city sold the rescue truck for $25,900, she said, so the city lost money in the deal.
She also thinks the city could increase revenues by attracting a solar company to the old city dump.
Lisa Ruggiero
Age: 60
Education: B.A. from Ithaca College with a degree in French and minors in business and Spanish
Profession: Licensed broker for Hefferon Real Estate
Family: Husband Chuck, two stepsons
