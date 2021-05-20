WATERTOWN — Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani says he won’t vote for the proposed city budget if it includes spending $1.285 million on a plan to offer single-stream recycling to city residents.
For months, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has worked on his goal to make it easier for city residents to recycle. He hopes residents won’t have to separate recyclables into different plastic bins anymore.
The plan is in the city’s capital projects program in the proposed city budget. The City Council has scheduled a final budget work session Monday night to vote on the spending plan.
Saying it would be “foolishly spent” money, Councilman Spaziani thinks the plan is too expensive to get off the ground and that it won’t save the city money for at least a decade.
“I’m totally against it right now,” he said. “It’s the big green lie, and the green lie is what money is in your wallet. I’m fiscally conservative. I won’t vote for the budget with it in it.”
Mr. Spaziani says it’s not the time to invest that much money for the program when the city faces the so-called financial cliff when National Grid stops paying millions of dollars to purchase hydroelectric power from the city.
Both he and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero want more information about its costs.
“My question is really when is the city going to save money?” she said. “ I think we need to wait and get more information about it. It’s going to cost $1.285 million just to start.”
In December, Mayor Smith said he was working with the Development Authority of the North Country on the plan to take the city residents’ recyclables to the Harrisville Regional Recycling Transfer Station, which opened at 8023 Washington St., in April. City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the recyclables might instead be taken to Fort Drum, which also has an extensive program.
The mayor requested that the project be put into the proposed city budget under a capital project.
Plans include constructing a building for the program at a cost of $700,000, $400,000 for recyclable compacting equipment and $175,000 to purchase a runoff truck to haul the material. Mr. Mix also said that they city has to figure out where the material would be taken. He said staff is pulling additional information together for council about the finances of the project.
Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan has told city council members it will be between 10 to 12 years before the city could start saving money by doing single-stream recycling.
Right now, the city pays Jefferson County $71 per ton to take the city’s refuse to the county’s Rodman facility and paying nothing for them to accept the recyclables, Councilwoman Ruggiero said. She found out that it would cost $85 per ton to take loose recyclables to the DANC facility in Harrisville and $50 per ton if the material is compacted.
“The city would be paying for recyclables when it’s now for free.” she said.
But Mayor Smith insisted the short- and long-term “across the board” benefits far outweigh the costs of starting out the plan, saying it’s more convenient and efficient for residents and city employees than to deal with than separating recyclables into three, four or five bins. Single-stream recycling is also better for the environment because it will increase recycling and save on the life of the landfill, he said, adding it also will save the city money in the years ahead.
Mayor Smith also stressed that it’s a good proposed budget that will carry a zero tax increase for residents, even with single-stream recycling in the capital plan.
He’s already talked to council members about the plan and will again reach out to them to try to convince them to support it before the budget is voted on during Monday’s meeting.
“It’s up to them,” he said. “It’s not just about today, but it’s about tomorrow and the next day and the next day and the next day.”
It would take approving a bond to pay for the plan, which needs a four-fifths vote. With two council members opposing it. Mr. Mix said he won’t bring up the bonding until there is enough support for it.
Single-stream recycling for city residents has been the topic of conversation for years. It’s also been a longtime goal for Mayor Smith which stretches back to when he was a member of the City Council almost a decade ago.
Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers in City Hall to finalize the budget.
