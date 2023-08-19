Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is putting forward a resolution on Monday to that would see Hospice of Jefferson County receive $225,000. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Lisa A. Ruggiero is planning to introduce a resolution Monday that would give $225,000 to Hospice of Jefferson County in support of the facility’s recently completed renovations and expansion.

The money would come out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.