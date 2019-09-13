WATERTOWN — You’ll have a lot things you can do in the city on Saturday.
During the day, the second annual Memorial to Monument Run event will be held at Thompson Park.
The festivities include an 11-mile run from Fort Drum to the city’s historic park, a 5K run within the park, a youth Ninja course, concessions and more.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Watertown YMCA and Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Drum are putting on the event.
About 300 people have signed up to run the 11 miles, starting at 9 a.m. at Fort Drum Memorial Park, going along the Black River Trail and ending at the “Honor the Mountain” 10th Mountain Division monument in the park.
“We’ll have a lot going on in the park,” YMCA CEO Denise K. Young said. “It’ll be great.”
Another 200 people will participate in the 5K run.
Last year, rain and cold temperatures dampened the first 11-mile run.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner is urging people who are not running to show up for all the activities.
The Memorial to Monument run was conceived during a meeting three years ago to find ways to connect Fort Drum with the city, she said.
Saturday’s activities also include a bouncy house, climbing wall, face painting, photo booth and concession stand.
Runners will get a free beer from Garland City Beer Works.
The 5K run, which starts at 10 a.m., has a $15 registration fee and raises money for support for soldiers and their families. The Ninja youth course run begins at 11 a.m.
After the activities are over at the park, head downtown for the last of three block parties being held on Public Square this summer.
Billed as the “Last Bash of the Summer,” it will be similar to the first two block parties, but this one is not being held on a Friday night.
The block party will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the north side of Public Square. Live music, food and craft vendors, and kids activities will again be offered this time.
The music begins at 5 p.m. Bella Thinney, Ransom, Trumptight315 will perform, with the popular Syracuse 9 piece soul/R&B/Funk band, Atlas, closing out the show from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This summer’s first block party, held on Friday, June 28, celebrated the city’s relationship with Fort Drum. The other one was held on Friday, July 26.
Working with the city, the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, is hosting the events with Watertown First, a nonprofit group that supports local businesses,
Begun in 2017 by the local development corporation, the events were designed to draw more people downtown. They could listen to music while sampling food and looking over items offered by vendors along Public Square.
In addition to the run and the block party, the Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting the 5th Annual History & Genealogy Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paddock Mansion, 228 Washington St.
