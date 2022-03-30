CANTON — A Russell resident was cited with a traffic infraction after colliding with and shearing a utility pole on Route 68 on Tuesday morning.
Troopers said Verna I. Aldridge, 43, was traveling northbound on the highway when she went off the west shoulder and hit the pole. The wires and a piece of the pole landed in the road.
She was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, cited and released, police said.
The roadway was shut down from about 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as National Grid shut off the power there and repaired the damage.
Troopers said that following an October 2019 change in state law that “presumptively seals all traffic infractions,” they’re no longer publicly releasing specific low-level traffic charges, with the exception of driving while intoxicated.
