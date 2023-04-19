RUTLAND — A fire at a Rutland home Tuesday night was so extensive that heavy equipment was used to pull apart the structure and determining a cause is unlikely, Rutland Fire Chief Will Kalin said.
When fire officials arrived to 30610 Route 12, there was “a pretty well-involved structure, and quite a bit of fire,” the fire chief said.
Two or three animals may have died in the fire.
The home was deemed a total loss.
“We actually ended up having to bring in our heavy equipment to peel the structure apart to get to the sea of the fire,” the chief said.
An excavator was brought in by the county so firefighters could put out the fire completely, making any investigation into the cause unlikely.
“I’m not sure if we’ll ever figure out what actually caused the fire,” the chief said. “For our purposes and reporting it’s going to be documented as an undetermined cause.”
One firefighter was treated for an ankle injury and signed off at the scene.
According to Jefferson County records, the property is owned by Cassandra A. Martinson, LeRay Street in Watertown.
Two adults were displaced.
The Rutland Fire Department had mutual aid from Felts Mills, West Carthage, Town of Watertown, Rodman, Adams Center and Black River fire departments, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Rutland Fire Department Auxiliary and state police.
