SACKETS HARBOR — In a message sent out Thursday to residents from the village of Sackets Harbor Department of Public Works, it was stated that recently there has been a “drastic increase in water consumption for the Village.”
Citing the lack of rain and high temperatures as playing roles in the increased consumption, one of the main concerns of the village is now the availability of water in the event of a fire.
“With that being said, we understand that water is a necessity and request that residents be mindful of their water consumption at this time,” the letter read. “Please limit your water usage for non-priority car washing, pressure washing, and lawn watering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.