SACKETS HARBOR — The sound of drums filled the air and the flash of emergency vehicle lights reflected off windows along West Main Street on Monday morning as village residents commemorated Memorial Day with wreath-laying ceremonies and a parade.
It was the first Memorial Day parade in two years — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a pause to almost all memorials last May.
After spending the morning laying wreaths at various military cemeteries and burial grounds around the Sackets Harbor area, members of the local American Legion Post 1757, along with drummers from Sackets Harbor Central School, police, fire and EMS crews led a short parade down West Main Street.
Memorial Day service underway here in Sackets Harbor @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/iItWIU6P8h— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) May 31, 2021
Candace S. Smith, incoming president of the local chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary, said the parade was smaller than usual, but that made no difference.
“It’s a great sign we were able to put this together,” she said. “We need to honor our lost soldiers, and this has always been an important way we do that.”
Mary Bachner, outgoing American Legion Auxiliary president, said she was happy to welcome the parade and other memorial activities back after the pause last year. She said it’s important people remember the importance of Memorial Day, and parades are a great way to make people think about what the day means.
The group proceeded down West Main Street, waving small flags at the crowd gathered along the street. Many families attended Monday’s memorial, their children waving to the fire truck, ambulance and police car drivers as they passed.
The parade was accompanied by the drummers from the Sackets Harbor Central School marching band. Mrs. Smith said the full marching band, with tubas, trumpets and other instruments, hasn’t been able to practice because of the pandemic.
“The drummers are the only ones who don’t have to blow into their instruments,” she said. “We’re glad we’ve got them with us this year.”
The parade ended at Market Square Park, where local officials and American Legion members spoke about the importance of Memorial Day and the sacrifice of American soldiers.
American Legion members ended the formal ceremonies by sending one last wreath out into Lake Ontario from the harbor — in honor of all the soldiers and sailors who have died on the lake.
Afghanistan veteran Michael J. Taber Jr. said he felt it was fitting that Memorial Day was the first major holiday in nearly two years where an event was possible. He said Monday’s ceremonies underscored an important message — that the day isn’t about celebration, it’s about remembrance.
“We need to remind people sometimes, today is not a happy day,” he said. “It’s about remembering the sacrifices of our fallen soldiers.”
Mr. Taber said he knows that loss all too well. He lost four fellow soldiers from his unit in Afghanistan, and he himself was wounded on his second deployment to the Middle Eastern nation.
“This should always be a solemn moment to remember what we lost to keep our freedoms,” he said.
