SACKETS HARBOR — Sackets Harbor Central School will not be hosting the annual Jana Boulton Memorial Basketball Games this year amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead, a party is planned for 9 p.m. Friday at the Sackets Harbor American Legion. Food will be available, and a 50/50 raffle will be held to raise money for the Jana Boulton Memorial Scholarship and the Central New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The annual games have been held for more than a decade in honor of Jana L. Boulton, an alumna from the Sackets Harbor Class of 1999 who died in 2003 after a battle with cystic fibrosis.
Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that affects children, adolescents and young adults. The mucus-secreting glands of the body produce a thick, sticky mucus instead of normal, free-flowing fluid, and blocks passageways, particularly in the lungs and intestines, causing lung and digestive problems.
After graduating from Sackets Harbor and having a double lung transplant in November 2002, Jana attended Jefferson Community College and had hoped to be a respiratory therapist.
The $500 annual scholarships in her memory are awarded to Sackets Harbor students wanting to pursue a medical degree.
Friday night also will be a time for the local community to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2012 Sackets Harbor boys state championship basketball team.
In March 2012, Sackets Harbor became the first Frontier League boys basketball team to win a state championship in a 49-35 victory over Section 10’s Madrid-Waddington in an all-north country final for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D boys championship.
Led by the state Class D champion boys basketball team, the Patriots tied for first place in their class in the New York State Sportswriters’ Association’s All-Sports Championship the same year. The award is determined by schools accumulating points for placing in the top eight in their classes in NYSPHSAA championship tournaments and meets.
Sackets Harbor finished with 15 points for the 2011-12 school year, tying for first place in Class D with Syracuse’s Bishop Ludden, Coleman Catholic from Kingston and Hamilton High School in the Utica area.
“More than anything, after all we’ve been through the last nearly two years, this is a great opportunity to get SHCS alumni, former basketball players from all different years, and Sackets Harbor community members together to reminisce and enjoy each other’s company again!” the event’s Facebook page reads.
The page is hosted by Sackets Harbor educator and basketball coach Jeffery C. Robbins, who has helped organize the basketball game since its inception. He was both a classmate and friend of Jana and was the coach who helped bring Sackets its basketball victories in 2012.
