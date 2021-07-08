SACKETS HARBOR — The village fire department rappelled down a 20-foot drop at the battlefield Thursday morning to provide care to a 26-year-old who had fallen off the cliff.
Shortly after 2 a.m., the Sackets Harbor Fire Department responded to the cliffs at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield for a man who had fallen down and landed on a roughly 5-foot wide rock shoreline. At least one member with the fire department used rope rescue gear to rappel down the cliff and provide medical care to the patient.
It appeared the man was semi-mobile and speaking somewhat when the firefighter reached the bottom.
Meanwhile, Sackets Harbor fire called for the Watertown Fire Department to respond with a high angle and water rescue team. The city department showed up, launched a small craft at the village launch and then went around to retrieve the patient from the bottom of the cliff.
“They were able to make it all the way over to the shoreline in the dark under what I’m told were pretty rough seas last night,” said Derek Derouin, the Sackets Harbor fire chief.
City fire took the patient back to the boat launch where personnel from the Guilfoyle Ambulance Service were waiting to take the man to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
According to state police, who were investigating the incident, the man, who was not identified, was evaluated at the hospital and then released. It was unclear why the man was on the ledge or how he fell.
