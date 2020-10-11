SACKETS HARBOR — In spite of cold, potentially rainy weather, planning snags and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sackets Harbor community came together Sunday to make the annual Harvest Fest happen this year.
Between noon and 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the 1812 Brewing Company, visitors could enjoy games, live music and sample the wares of local shops in a safe, socially distant manner. The festival was sponsored by the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce, and hosted by The Sandwich Bar and the 1812 Brewing Company.
Jessica R. Williams, co-owner of The Sandwich Bar and one of the main organizers, said there were plenty of factors that could’ve canceled the festival, but she and Thomas W. Scozzafava, owner of the 1812 Brewing Company, worked hard to make sure the event rallied on.
“He and I both agreed that we couldn’t cancel Harvest Fest this year,” Ms. Williams said. “We wanted to bring people out — the weather was supposed to be nice — so Tom and I put our heads together and decided to do this in his parking lot.”
Ms. Williams said she and Mr. Scozzafava had a lot of assistance from other businesses in the area. The hay bales set up as a perimeter and seating were donated by Bolton’s Farms, and the pumpkins used for the ring toss and decorating station were donated by Old McDonald’s Farm.
“It’s really a community coming together and donating as much as they could to make some event happen, as safe as possible,” she said.
Typically, Ms. Williams said, Harvest Fest happens up and down Main Street in the village, with shops setting up tents, games and activities, a large setup for live music, a chili cook-off and more. This year, she said they weren’t able to get permission to use the street, so they opted for the 1812 Brewing Company parking lot instead.
She said they didn’t think a larger event, like what’s happened in years past, would be safe or attractive to most people in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to do the safest, easiest, quickest thing we could, while still bringing people together,” she said.
Abby F. Shutter, one of the day’s visitors, said she and her family try to go to as many community events as possible, but this year has been more difficult. She, her husband and their son live on post at Fort Drum, and have been looking further and further away from home in hopes of finding something to do as a family.
“It means a lot to be able to come out to this today,” she said. “It’s my son’s birthday, so it’s nice to be able to come out and do things as a family again finally. To be back out in the community, I think that’s what people are missing the most.”
Only a small number of shops were able to set up tables at this year’s festival, but Ms. Williams said she wanted to ensure the village still saw some benefits from it. For a $5 entry fee, attendees were given books of coupons from local businesses, which Ms. Williams said she hopes will encourage people to visit the businesses that couldn’t make an appearance.
One of the businesses that did set up a table at the festival was Calla Lillies gift shop, which has its storefront just up the street from where this year’s Harbor Fest was held. Tracy J. Blair, one of the shop’s employees, said the shop usually has a presence at every possible event throughout the year, but this year has presented limited opportunities.
“It feels wonderful to be outside, with the community again right now,” she said.
The event may be smaller, and most everyone may have been wearing masks, but Ms. Blair said she’s grateful for the opportunity to see people again.
“It feels maybe a little different. It’s hard to smile and bring people in when you’re fully sun-glassed and masked, but other than that I don’t think much has changed,” she said. “It’s a great day, everyone is in a fabulous mood, and we’re excited to have some fun.”
