SACKETS HARBOR — Mayor F. Eric Constance is downplaying a scathing audit report by the state Comptroller’s office that criticized village officials for not developing realistic budgets and not using fund balances correctly.
Last week, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released an audit that harshly criticizes village officials for having appropriations in the general, water and sewer funds that exceeded actual expenditures by a total of $4.9 million during the village budget years of 2016-17 and 2018-19.
According to the comptroller, that action meant a 39 percent budget variance.
In addition, village officials also appropriated $3.6 million of fund balance during the same period that was not needed.
The report says that the village board has not adopted a fund balance policy or multiyear financial and capital plans.
The comptroller’s office offered a series of recommendations to remedy the situation. But village officials generally disagreed with the state’s findings and recommendations.
The comptroller recommended the village should adopt budgets with realistic estimates of appropriations and financing sources based on historical trends and/or known plans.
The village also should develop multiyear financial and capital plans and a fund balance policy.
Saying that he was surprised with the contents of the comptroller’s release, Mayor Constance said he had not read the report, so he did not want to comment.
However, the mayor said state auditors were satisfied with the village’s explanation after they met with village officials in May.
“We provided a long list of what we were going to do,” the mayor said. “I think they were happy with what we were going to do.”
In a 4-page response to the audit, village officials said they have done a good job in keeping taxes down for residents. They also blame the state for causing financial stress to the village that resulted in the state completing the audit.
Village officials also said that they “conservatively estimated fund balances” so they always have a positive balance and are ready for unforeseen expenses.
“The village board with the guidance of the village treasurer and department heads do think they put together a realistic budget each year which underestimates revenues and overestimates expenses,” the mayor wrote in the village’s response.
Mayor Constance served as a trustee on the village board during the budget years that the comptroller’s office has questioned but was not mayor at the time.
Last August, former mayor Molly C. Reilly planned to run for re-election, but then accepted the position of assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office, prompting her resignation.
