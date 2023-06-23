SACKETS HARBOR — Mayor Alex M. Morgia is hoping to be reelected, but a clerical error totaling how many people signed his petition is threatening to remove him from the ballot.
The mayor is filing a lawsuit to get his name back on the ballot in the November general election.
Mr. Morgia said he submitted more than enough petitions, but an objection was made by Shannon Burke, who the mayor says has worked with his opponent in the race for mayor in years past.
He said that when he told his opponent, Democrat Mark A. Pacilio, who is currently on the village board, Mr. Pacilio said he was running too and he and Ms. Burke attempted to talk Mr. Morgia into running for Hounsfield town supervisor instead.
When Mr. Pacilio and Ms. Burke initially pulled his petitions, he thought that they wanted to see who was supporting him, but now he thinks they were trying to pull him from the ballot.
The objection was made because the total number of signatures was missing at the bottom of the form.
“I had two sheets of 20, one sheet of four, and none of them had the number,” Mr. Morgia said. “It’s smaller, it’s in the middle of a block of text in the witness statement, and they sent me pictures of the sheets and I didn’t notice them either, so it’s on me.”
The mayor said that in order to file a general objection, the complainant needs to initially file it against him within three days. That gives the complainant another three days to file a specific objection.
He says they wrote the first objection against one of his petitioners. His suit claims the objections were filed incorrectly.
“Legally, they’re supposed to name me in the general objection in order to have the right to file a specific objection,” he said.
Mr. Morgia said the Jefferson County Board of Elections told him that they knew what Ms. Burke meant in filing the objection.
“My hope is that when we have our hearing on Monday, the judge will agree with me that it’s unreasonable to be specific to the point of ‘every detail matters and any mistake matters’ on my petitions, but on the objections be lenient with the intention,” he said.
The suit is filed against the county elections board and Ms. Burke.
The mayor believes that the objection was filed with some malice.
“I am confident her intention is to try and assist Mark,” Mr. Morgia said.
Jude R. Seymour, Republican elections commissioner, said the board was advised not to speak publicly about the case.
Mr. Morgia said that people do not like this objection “tactic.”
“This kind of tactic I think is something that does not sit well with most people, even if somebody thinks that Mark would be a better mayor than I would, they’d like to see that decided in an actual election, not via clerical trickery,” he said.
Mr. Morgia said he will be running as a write-in candidate if the judge does not rule in his favor Monday.
“It’ll certainly be harder, but I think it’ll also be all the more telling if I can win a write-in campaign,” he said.
He said Mr. Pacilio and Ms. Burke have been working together in a previous campaign.
“Personally, I think she’s happy to take the flack for him, but I highly doubt that he was unaware,” Mr. Morgia said. “I think most people agree that this is not a way to win an election.”
The mayor thinks overall this has helped his chances of reelection.
“The impression that I’ve gotten is this is not something people want to see,” he said.
Mr. Pacilio could not be reached for comment Friday.
