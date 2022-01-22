ALEXANDRIA BAY — Thousand Islands Winery announced recently that Merisa Soluri has attained her Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level 3 Award in wines.
Mrs. Soluri, a Sackets Harbor native, has attained her third level of training and studying wine, and she’s set to host an event at the end of the month.
“This prominent level of wine knowledge is uncommon, and she is excited to begin sharing her knowledge with the public,” the winery said in a statement.
Mrs. Soluri has over a decade of experience working in the wine industry, starting in wine retail in 2011. Wanting to receive a formal education in wine to propel her career forward, she discovered the WSET certification program.
WSET was established in London in 1969 and is considered the industry standard in wine and spirit education and certifications.
In 2020, Mrs. Soluri began her online WSET studies through the Napa Valley Wine Academy. She completed the Level 1 award in wines, then WSET Level 2, receiving a “Pass with Distinction.” Mrs. Soluri only missed one question on the final examination.
She began working on the WSET Level 3 course in early 2021. This required her to travel to Nashville, Tenn., in September to take the proctored exam that consists of a blind tasting of red and white wines and answering multiple choice questions and written answer questions.
The pass rate for the exam is around 50%. Mrs. Soluri passed the tasting portion with distinction and passed the theory portion with merit. Mrs. Soluri attained an overall grade of “Pass with Merit” for her WSET Level 3 certification.
With this newly acquired accolade, Mrs. Soluri has gained the ability to taste and describe wine accurately, as well as have a deeper understanding of why wines taste a certain way.
Thousand Islands Winery is hosting “State of Wine with Merisa” from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28, in its tasting room. The class will taste four different Thousand Islands Winery wines, discuss wine flavors, and learn about buying the proper wine for any occasion.
Food will be paired with each wine tasting. Each attendee also receives a glass of their favorite Thousand Islands Winery wine. The class will be offered monthly at the winery. Tickets for the class are $20 per person and can be purchased in the tasting room, by calling 315-482-9306, or visiting www.mytiwine.com under ticketed events. Seating is limited.
