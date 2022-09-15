SACKETS HARBOR — Whooville in the Harbor will be no more after the Dr. Seuss estate sent a cease and desist letter to the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Sackets Harbor Mayor Alex M. Morgia said he reached out to the law firm to see if they could pay licensing fees, but he said he never heard anything back. He said he has a family member who works for the same law firm, so the mayor got the attorney’s direct email, but he still didn’t receive a reply.
“The chamber just decided that it was better to move on to something else than to keep trying to make it work,” he said.
Mr. Morgia said the cease and desist letter was received shortly after the event took place last December, and said it was “fairly widely known” throughout Sackets Harbor and people who volunteer at the events by summer that the event would no longer be allowed.
The Sackets Harbor “Whooville” is a take on the fictional town Whoville, created by author Theodor Seuss Geisel, under the pen name Dr. Seuss. Whoville appeared in his 1954 book “Horton Hears a Who!” and the 1957 book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Robert E. Purcell, a trademark attorney in Syracuse for more than 40 years, said that if companies allow others to use their trademark it can whittle away at the value of the trademark.
“You’ve got to take a stand early,” he said.
Mr. Morgia said that last year he and his wife dressed up to take part in the Whooville festivities and called it “disappointing” that they won’t have Whooville in the Harbor again.
“The event was really fun,” he said. “Kids really loved seeing everybody dressed up … It’s disappointing they wouldn’t even engage with us but they don’t have any obligation to work with anyone they don’t want to, so it is what it is.”
Whooville in the Harbor took place annually for five years.
An Alice in Wonderland theme is next up for the holiday season in Sackets Harbor instead.
Mr. Morgia said the chamber is working with other businesses in Sackets Harbor and plans to repurpose cutouts.
Some of the festivities planned with the new theme include a parade and activities for kids.
“I’m sure I’ll end up dressing up as something or another for the event,” he said.
Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is in the public domain, but Mr. Morgia said that they will have to be careful as Disney’s version of the Alice in Wonderland story is under copyright protection.
Attempts to reach the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce were unsuccessful Thursday.
