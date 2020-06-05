SACKETS HARBOR — Tin Pan Galley Restaurant, a staple of the restaurant scene in the village for over 30 years, is closed for good, the latest in a line of businesses falling victim to COVID-19.
The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, written by its longtime owner, Andy Taylor, following the restaurant being up for sale for the past few years.
“My desire from the beginning was to create a place where guests could find good food, relaxed atmosphere, great ambience, music and gardens,” the post read. “The constraints of re-opening would be overwhelming to the integrity that Tin Pan Galley was built on.”
Within an hour of posting, Mr. Taylor said the post received a multitude of comments, which surprised him. While his former patrons are sad about the loss, he said the comments are wonderful and positive as well.
The closure of his beloved restaurant, loved by locals and tourists alike, was by no means an easy decision for Mr. Taylor, who has been at the helm of the restaurant for the past 34 years.
Under new rules, like distancing tables six feet apart and requiring staff to be masked, Mr. Taylor said he felt that the restaurant would not be the Tin Pan he used to know, a reality he was unwilling to face.
“It’s not going to be the Tin Pan I’ve grown to love and adore and have a passion for,” he said. “I’m also very concerned about staff masked in the kitchen, or masked outside when the humidity is at 100 points and it’s 90 degrees outside, which happens in Northern New York.”
With concern over staff safety and general ambiance, the decision to close and pass the torch to a new owner made the most sense, Mr. Taylor said.
“People come for the ambiance and the music, the fun, the dancing, the food, a good wine list; they come for the cozy feeling of what Tin Pan Galley is, and that’s going to be compromised,” Mr. Taylor said. “I don’t feel like we can open anymore. We’ve had a great run, we love our guests and we love our staff, I’m really grateful for all of the years.”
Mr. Taylor, who used to play music at his restaurant for his guests, said he will continue to play his music in Florida during the winter and back in Sackets Harbor during the summers.
Though he can’t predict who will end up purchasing the restaurant or what they will do with it, he said he would be “very open” to it if the new owner wanted him to continue playing music at the venue.
“I’m hopeful someone will turn it into something where they can use the location and ambiance,” he said. “My tenure is up now, it’s time for someone to come in and take over, there’s a lot of love here.”
(3) comments
“The constraints of re-opening would be overwhelming to the integrity that Tin Pan Galley was built on.”
I'm really puzzled by this statement. How would constraints (presumably related to Covid-19) overwhelm integrity?
Well anyway, I'm truly sorry to see them close.
I agree it sounds a little odd. My guess is he thought it was time to retire. A sale most likely will soon be in the makings.
Perhaps he meant integrity in the sense of being whole and undivided.
He's a talented musician. His music added something special to meals there.
I hope the new owner will keep him playing ....
