SACKETS HARBOR — Tin Pan Galley Restaurant, a staple of the restaurant scene in the village for over 30 years, is closed for good.
The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, written by its longtime owner, following the restaurant being up for sale for the past few years.
“My desire from the beginning was to create a place where guests could find good food, relaxed atmosphere, great ambience, music and gardens,” the post read. “The constraints of re-opening would be overwhelming to the integrity that Tin Pan Galley was built on.”
“I am most thankful for my dedicated staff...without them, Tin Pan Galley would never have aspired to what it became. I also send out many thanks to our valued guests for their support through so many years.”
