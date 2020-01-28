SACKETS HARBOR — Dressed to impress, wearing a green striped tie, Sackets Harbor Central School’s newest staff member sat patiently waiting for guests to arrive at the meet and greet event being held in his honor.
Tuesday evening, students, parents and community members were encouraged to attend the event to meet Finnegan, a 2½-year-old black lab who will soon begin to act as a therapy dog for the school.
While school principal Amy Fiedler-Horack and teacher and coach Kara Kleiboer, Finnegan’s owner and primary handler, explained things like the training process he went through, how therapy dogs are beneficial and how things will work, he sat happily surrounded by young children, basking in their attention.
“I didn’t get him with the idea of getting a dog and making him a therapy dog, but when I saw how he interacted with kids and because I’m around them so often, it’s just natural,” Ms. Kleiboer said. “He loves people, kids especially — it’s genuine.”
Equipped with his own school ID card identifying him as Mr. K, Finnegan, also known as Finn, will be a member of the staff with a schedule like anyone else’s that allows for things like bathroom breaks and class or office time, so everyone will know where to find him if they need him.
Finn also travels everywhere with what Ms. Kleiboer calls an “e-collar.”
“I call it that because it’s an emergency collar, if you need to get his attention quickly you can press the button and he’ll always have that collar on,” she said. “It isn’t harmful, it’s a buzz like on your cellphone that just grabs his attention quickly. It’s not a painful thing.”
The process of getting a therapy dog for the school began last year when two female students, then seniors, approached the administration and Board of Education in February about getting a therapy dog and how one would be beneficial.
After the school jumped on board with the idea, it adopted a policy in April specifically for therapy dogs and how they would be handled by the district.
April’s adopted policy includes things like the owner or handler being solely responsible for the supervision and care of the therapy dog and having to submit a copy of an insurance policy that provides liability coverage for the therapy dog while on school property.
Over the summer, Finn went to Certified Canine Services in Pulaski for four weeks of obedience training to master basic commands as well as more specialized ones. Later, he earned the title of an American Kennel Club (AKC) Canine Good Citizen for obedience, which was a required certification from the school.
For the four-week obedience training, a cost of $2,500 was attached, and the pass/fail AKC test cost $35.
The test involved things like Finn coming face-to-face with an owner and another dog, being able to sit and heel on command, the tester being able to touch his feet and ears, and staying in a certain space for a certain period of time.
“I’m lucky because he has that personality and I’m in a position to be able to do this with him where our school community can benefit,” Ms. Kleiboer said. “Everything fell into place so it’s a win-win for all of us.”
While his schedule isn’t set yet, a few teachers have already blocked off some times for him to visit their classes, according to Ms. Kleiboer. Starting next week, he’ll be going to centers and working with the kids as a reading buddy or simply sitting in the corner to be a calming presence in the room.
Until the teachers become comfortable with using him in their classrooms, Ms. Kleiboer will accompany him each time.
“Kids will sit and pet him but still be paying attention to whatever is going on around them,” she said. “You can just see the negative or whatever energy just flowing right out of them and calming them.”
While addressing the gathered crowd, Mrs. Fiedler-Horack recounted a time where she took advantage of Finn’s presence in the building and used him with a youngster who was having a tough day.
“It totally changed the atmosphere in my office and what was going on, he de-escalated the situation and I was able to get the kid back to class,” she said.
As presented to the Sackets Harbor community on Tuesday, the benefits of a therapy dog include improved emotional and mental health, improved physical health, facilitating of social interactions, improved cognitive skills and a possible reduction in blood pressure.
“We’ve got a lot of staff and students who would benefit from having a therapy dog here, he’s a motivator to students with physical and emotional disabilities and helps staff and students deal with depression and anxiety,” Mrs. Fiedler-Horack said.
Currently, the school is working on getting permission slips ready to send out to the families of all students explaining what Finn’s role will be and giving parents the option to opt their kids in or out, as well as giving opportunity for them to mention whether their child is allergic or afraid of dogs.
The hope is to have Finn start at the school on a part-time basis in early February and adopt a more full-time schedule after the February break.
While Ms. Kleiboer is Finn’s primary handler, other staff members will be trained as handlers. One will be Mrs. Fiedler-Horack, who is in her second year as principal of the school and has seen first-hand the effect Finn has on students.
“When he comes into a room, everybody lights up,” Mrs. Fiedler-Horack said. “He just changes the tone of that room and that space for that moment.”
