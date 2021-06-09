Sackets Harbor to hold Democratic caucus to decide preferred mayoral candidate

SACKETS HARBOR — Sackets Harbor Democrats will host a caucus Thursday to decide their preferred candidate in the race for Sackets Harbor mayor.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, all registered Democrats who live in the village of Sackets Harbor are invited to gather at the village municipal building on North Broad Street. There, voters will select from two candidates vying for the Democratic line in November’s general election for Sackets Harbor mayor.

Voters will choose between current trustee Mark A. Pacilio and local businessman Alex M. Morgia.

The caucus will be open only to registered Democrats in the village of Sackets Harbor. Whoever wins Thursday’s caucus will go on to stand in the Nov. 2 general election for village mayor.

