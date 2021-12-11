SACKETS HARBOR — The village will be among 34 municipalities statewide to receive a portion of more than $115 million in funding for various drinking water infrastructure projects, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced on Friday.
Sackets Harbor will receive $3,409,000 for different water infrastructure projects, including $1,639,800 from a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant and $1,769,200 for short-term, market-rate financing for certain improvements.
“This funding will upgrade clean and drinking water infrastructure across the state, address emerging contaminants, and reduce pollution,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local governments and partners to protect New Yorkers’ water quality for years to come.”
The improvements for Sackets Harbor include replacing the existing raw water intake, wet well, and pumps that supply the village’s filtration plant.
The grants, interest-free loans and low-interest loans were approved by the state Environmental Facilities Corp. Board of Directors on Thursday.
The funds are administered by the EFC from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, both federal-state partnerships with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Clean Water State Revolving Fund provides low-interest or no-interest rate financing for wastewater and sewer infrastructure projects throughout New York state.
The Drinking Water State Revolving Fund provides an incentive for public water systems to undertake needed drinking water infrastructure improvements. The federal Safe Drinking Water Act also requires the state to prepare a plan for the estimated and intended use of the funds provided and a description on how they support the fund.
Several state officials lauded the governor’s announcement, including acting state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett, EFC President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman, and EFC Chairman and state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.
“With challenges that include an uptick in severe storms and extreme weather events, harmful algal blooms, and emerging contaminants, New York is prioritizing generational investments in drinking and wastewater projects, along with the good jobs these projects create,” Mr. Seggos said in a statement. “The funding, combined with an infusion of federal funding from the recently passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and low- or no-interest loans to ensure localities have the resources they need to complete critical projects that protect public health and the environment.”
