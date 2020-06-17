SACKETS HARBOR — As part of 21 Sacred Sites Grants awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York state by the New York Landmarks Conservancy, Sackets Harbor’s United Presbyterian Church is set to receive $30,000 out of a total of $337,000 for all 21 grants.
The money will be used to help fund masonry restoration on the church’s bell tower.
The United Presbyterian Church was built in 1900 and designed by Watertown architect David D. Kieff, who designed a number of churches, schools, and government buildings in the region, and served as Watertown’s mayor from 1936 to 1939. The church is the congregation’s third, with the previous two destroyed by fires.
Programming includes weekly yoga classes, Friday night movies, community meals, an annual auction, musical performances, choral concerts, and interfaith group meetings.
“Our current grantees have social service programs that reach 53,000 people across New York State,” said Peg Breen, president of the New York Landmarks Conservancy, in a statement. “Our grants help keep these institutions viable, allowing them to continue feeding programs, day care, thrift stores, and recovery meetings. In this time of extreme need, it is even more important to help these congregations continue to serve their communities.”
The Sacred Sites Program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, technical assistance and workshops. Since 1986, the program has pledged 1,547 grants totaling more than $11.8 million to 824 religious institutions statewide.
