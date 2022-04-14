WATERTOWN — A Sackets Harbor woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with welfare fraud after allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 in benefits.
Kristen A. Rigabar, 47, 234 Dodge Ave., Sackets Harbor, was charged by city police with third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree grand larceny and misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, authorization cards and electronic access devices.
Between April 2017 and March 2022, Ms. Rigabar allegedly submitted five applications to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. Information regarding the amount of income she received regularly was alleged to be false. This resulted in her receiving $18,591 in SNAP benefits of which she was not entitled. Ms. Rigabar was arrested at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. She was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing later in the day.
The investigation was conducted by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
