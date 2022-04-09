SACKETS HARBOR — Joanne Slater, a Sackets Harbor resident since the 1980s, says a recently built house directly next to hers has turned her front yard into a small pond.
She said her Bayard Street property in the village has never had standing water until the new residence was built.
During a village board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Alex M. Morgia said that “there is a concern that it’s construction-related.”
But, he said, the problem may be a little more complicated than it looks.
“We have a pretty shallow bedrock, it’s not very far down,” Mr. Morgia said. “And so our groundwater doesn’t have a lot of depth before it has to start percolating out. So, if we get a large amount of rain, it takes time for it to disperse. And so yeah, a new home in the way, even if it wasn’t raised up, will still slow that groundwater’s release. So even if you built the house at exactly the same level, it’s just that much less dirt when there’s a foundation for the water to seep.”
Ms. Slater said 20,000 gallons of water had to pumped out of her yard last week.
One of the problems is that the water is below where the storm drain is. Mr. Morgia said the short-term solution is to pump the water into a storm drain across the street.
“In the long-term, we have to look at solutions when the water is below where our storm drain is,” Mr. Morgia said. “There’s no passive fix. You can’t pump water up the hill without power. So we may need to actually have a lift station, which we have for the sewer systems … Well, at a certain point, you can’t just dig deeper and deeper. You have to lift it back up at one point and have it go back down again. So, we may need some lift stations for stormwater in order to fix these problems in places where we can’t dig down any farther.”
Prior to the new house being built next door to Ms. Slater’s, the water was able to percolate, the mayor said.
There are three properties being affected by the water.
The mayor says that it is a “tough problem” without a clear responsible party.
“We have a bit of a problem, and it’s not an easy one to solve,” he said.
The village is looking to help because Mr. Morgia said that this is “a specific example of a problem that is more general to the village.”
The village received about $143,000 in COVID-19 relief money, but it can only use it for the village overall, not just for a few people being impacted, Mr. Morgia said.
“Personally, I think it’s going to end up being some sort of active pump because without filling that site in, there’s no way to change the slope, and there’s a lot of reasons you don’t want to fill that site in. It’s expensive, it’ll kill your trees,” Mr. Morgia said.
He said there is no way to put a storm drain in Ms. Slater’s yard because the property is too low.
“It’s just that road is, I think, 3 feet above the low spot in that yard. So, we can’t put a storm drain in the middle of her yard and have it still drained into the system because it’s too low, and there’s no room to do it,” Mr. Morgia said. “So that’s the issue where we need a pump system, and it may be something that the homeowners have to pay for.”
He said that the question remains: Is it the village’s responsibility “when it’s in the middle of three private parcels?”
“The open kind of question is, should the planning board have caught the water issues in advance?” Mr. Morgia said. “And that would be where the village has some responsibility.”
He added that the village has spent a considerable amount of hours directly talking to its contractors about this issue.
“That does cost the village money, so we’re not just saying, ‘We can’t help you at all,’ but we don’t want to set the precedent of the DPW is a pump truck service because nobody would want to see the tax bill that came … We couldn’t pay for it with our current budget.”
The mayor said he understands Ms. Slater’s frustrations, and that it isn’t a unique situation.
“We’ve got to figure this out in the general sense, so she’s just basically a test case for us to figure out, ‘OK, how is this going to look in the long run because this problem is going to come up again,’” Mr. Morgia said.
Ms. Slater said she is “extremely hopeful for a positive outcome.”
