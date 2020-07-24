SACKETS HARBOR — A chicken barbecue will be held Aug. 1 in the village, presented by the Sons of the American Legion Post 1757 in Sackets Harbor.
Proceeds from the barbecue will benefit Sackets Harbor Central School’s Backpack Program.
Food will be sold from noon until sold out. Pre-sale tickets will be $9 or $10 the day of the barbecue. Meals will include a half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, a roll and butter.
