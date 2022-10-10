CHAUMONT — A sailboat that ran aground Saturday night in Chaumont was retrieved Monday, according to Chaumont Fire Chief William Lipczynski.
The man who was sailing the boat when it ran aground was safely evacuated Saturday night. He told Chief Lipczynski that he was trying to get the sailboat back because “the boat was getting pulled the next day.”
