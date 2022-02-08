CARTHAGE — The Saints brought home gold, silver and bronze medals from the Adirondack Regional Science Olympiad Competition held Jan. 29 at Plattsburgh High School.
Each of the 23 events are based on different scientific principals and consist of written tests, labs and building events depending on the event. The 15 students on the team, coached by Shannon Margrey, Kim Schexnayder, Katie Clarkson and Chuck Richards, have been working since October to prepare for the competition. The Augustinian Academy team placed third earning 14 medals.
FIRST PLACE MEDALS
Code Busters: Mia Caputo, Ellie Ball and Shane Motes
Crime Busters: Shane Motes and Mariella Eddy
Electric Wright Stuff: Parker Richards and Brodie Wojcikowski
Road Scholar: Shane Motes and Isaiah Ball
Solar Systems: Brodie Wojcikowski and Leo Bowline
Write It, Do It: Mia Caputo and Ellie Ball
SECOND PLACE MEDALS
Bio Process Lab: Anna Clarkson and Isaiah Ball
Bridge: Kamden Altmire and Galen Johnson
Dynamic Planet: Shane Motes and Isaiah Welch
Food Science: Anna Clarkson and Cheyanne Walseman
Rocks and Minerals: Shane Motes and Anna Clarkson
Sounds of Music: Anna Clarkson and Cheyanne Walseman
THIRD PLACE MEDALS
Ornithology: Isaiah Welch and Isaiah Ball
Storm the Castle: Brodie Wojcikowski and Parker Richards
