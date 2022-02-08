CARTHAGE — The Saints brought home gold, silver and bronze medals from the Adirondack Regional Science Olympiad Competition held Jan. 29 at Plattsburgh High School.

Each of the 23 events are based on different scientific principals and consist of written tests, labs and building events depending on the event. The 15 students on the team, coached by Shannon Margrey, Kim Schexnayder, Katie Clarkson and Chuck Richards, have been working since October to prepare for the competition. The Augustinian Academy team placed third earning 14 medals.

FIRST PLACE MEDALS

Code Busters: Mia Caputo, Ellie Ball and Shane Motes

Crime Busters: Shane Motes and Mariella Eddy

Electric Wright Stuff: Parker Richards and Brodie Wojcikowski

Road Scholar: Shane Motes and Isaiah Ball

Solar Systems: Brodie Wojcikowski and Leo Bowline

Write It, Do It: Mia Caputo and Ellie Ball

SECOND PLACE MEDALS

Bio Process Lab: Anna Clarkson and Isaiah Ball

Bridge: Kamden Altmire and Galen Johnson

Dynamic Planet: Shane Motes and Isaiah Welch

Food Science: Anna Clarkson and Cheyanne Walseman

Rocks and Minerals: Shane Motes and Anna Clarkson

Sounds of Music: Anna Clarkson and Cheyanne Walseman

THIRD PLACE MEDALS

Ornithology: Isaiah Welch and Isaiah Ball

Storm the Castle: Brodie Wojcikowski and Parker Richards

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.