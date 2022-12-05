WATERTOWN — A local woman is facing charges after police say she falsified return records at the local Sam’s Club.
According to documents from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, of Gotham Street, was charged by sheriff’s deputies on Friday with eight counts of first degree falsifying business records, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of petit larceny.
According to deputies’ reports, Ms. ElQuhir was an employee at Sam’s Club, and between Oct 5. 2020 and Aug. 14, 2022, the store’s asset protection manager found that Ms. ElQuhir had falsified return records for nearly $7,300 worth of goods.
Deputies said that Ms. ElQuhir is accused of taking serial numbers from mattresses purchased at the store by friends of family, then using those numbers to make a false return in the system for the mattresses, then taking the value of the return from the store’s system.
Ms. ElQuhir was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to the county’s Centralized Arraignment Part court later this month.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.