Police: Sam’s Club worker took $7,300 from ‘returns’

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car seen in Black River on Sept. 2, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A local woman is facing charges after police say she falsified return records at the local Sam’s Club.

According to documents from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, of Gotham Street, was charged by sheriff’s deputies on Friday with eight counts of first-degree falsifying business records, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of petit larceny.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.