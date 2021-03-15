WATERTOWN — Samaritan Auxiliary’s 19th annual “One Night, One Diamond” will be celebrated virtually in honor of all Samaritan staff as Healthcare Heroes on March 27 beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will assist with the purchase of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for all Samaritan staff.
As a way to honor them, all Samaritan employees will be automatically entered for an opportunity to win the lab-grown, ¾-carat diamond donated by Cook’s Jewelers; a two-night getaway package donated by Lake Placid’s Mirror Lake Inn; a one-night getaway package donated by 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton; or a $250 gift certificate donated by The Scrub Hub. The event will include an update on the equipment that was purchased with the proceeds from the 2020 “One Night, One Diamond” event and a few health care providers sharing their professional and personal perspectives on the past year.
Presenting sponsors for the 2021 “One Night, One Diamond” are Apogee Physicians and Purcell Construction. Media sponsors are the Watertown Daily Times and 7News/Fox 28/MeTV North Country.
Other top sponsors include FX Caprara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Alexandria Bay, Hancock Estabrook, KeyBank, The Martin Group, Northern Radiology Associates, Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation, Runningboards Marketing, Slack Chemical Company and T. Urling Walker.
The event receives additional support from numerous other sponsors at the emerald, ruby and sapphire levels.
Those interested can visit the event website at www.samaritanhealth.com/onod for more information on how to participate in honoring Samaritan heroes and assist in the purchase of PPE.
Individuals are asked to RSVP by March 25 in order to allow time to email information on how to join the event. For more information, contact event chairperson Irene Carman at onod2@shsny.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.