WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center is receiving a $1.2 million award as a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the award on Tuesday. “The unforeseen costs of providing safe treatment during the pandemic were especially tough on rural hospitals, which provide critical access for rural communities. Now, Samaritan Medical will receive necessary funding to continue serving the North Country,” Rep. Stefanik said in a news release.
The award will cover the cost of increased sanitation, personal protective equipment, protective physical barriers and social distancing signage for heavily trafficked areas.
FEMA’S Disaster Relief Fund allows for FEMA to direct, coordinate, manage and fund response and recovery efforts that come with major disasters and emergencies.
