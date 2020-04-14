WATERTOWN — The main entrance to Samaritan Medical Center, which had been reserved for emergency patients to enter, is scheduled to temporarily close at 7 a.m. Friday and emergency traffic will be rerouted to the original and remodeled emergency department entrance.
Starting Friday morning, there will be three entrances to the hospital. Walk-in, emergency patients will now enter through the original emergency department entrance, coming after a four-month renovation that was finished two weeks ahead of schedule.
Non-emergency patients, like those coming in for lab work or rehabilitation services, as well as allowable visitors, will come in through the registration entrance. Most staff, as well as allowable visitors after 7 p.m., will come in through the circular rotunda entrance located between Samaritan Keep Home and the medical center.
“Your main entrance of your hospital is closed, which is also a little strange,” said Leslie M. Distefano, a spokesperson for Samaritan. “But that’s the way it will work best.”
Now that the remodeling is nearly finished, emergency traffic will walk through the original emergency department doors Friday and find a process aimed at protecting the privacy of patients, more efficiently prioritizing levels of care and bettering the flow of traffic.
“This was a really key and patient-driven construction project because we knew that patients weren’t comfortable talking about things in front of others,” Ms. Distefano said.
It is worth noting that the volume of emergency department patients has decreased considerably. Before COVID-19 ramped-up and urges to stay home increased, the emergency department would see around 150 patients a day. Now, they’re seeing around 55.
It’s a multi-step process. An emergency patient will come in and see a new security desk and seating area. They will start in a private booth where a patient care assistant will start the intake process, mostly asking for general information about why the patient is in the emergency department. In the next booth — both are behind closed-doors — will be a registered nurse who will determine the level of care the patient will require on a scale from one to five — ones and twos being less critical like a cold, while threes, fours and fives being more severe.
Then there’s a negative pressure treatment room, where a patient might get swabbed for strep throat and return to a second waiting room within the department. Patients might be directed to the second waiting room if they think they might have broken their wrist, for example. That way, more beds are freed up for critical patients.
A patient at risk for COVID-19, who is referred to as a Person Under Investigation, is treated a little differently. The medical center will likely know that person is coming in, whether it be from the resource line or a referral from a primary care doctor. The Person Under Investigation might be told to get tested at the drive-in testing site, or come to the ambulance bay if the symptoms are critical enough. They also might be asked to come to the emergency department, where they will be met by protected medical staff in the parking lot.
“If this waiting room is full, the last thing we want to do is bring a PUI through this space,” Ms. Distefano said. “We have not had a lot of them, it’s been really easy to manage. Now, let’s say there’s a surge. There’s an entire plan in place that literally splits our emergency department down the middle, and we have a COVID, PUI section and a non-COVID, PUI section. That’s if the numbers start to go up.”
The hospital’s main entrance is expected to be reopened once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.
