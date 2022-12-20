WATERTOWN — Santa Claus and the Grinch made a stop during their busy holiday season to the north country on Tuesday morning with a ride to Samaritan Medical Center by the city of Watertown Fire Department.
Along the drive, Santa and company drove by Sherman Elementary School to wave to the children who were lined up in front of the school.
Santa and the Grinch were seen giving out presents to young children and families that were in the hospital.
“When you’re sick and you’re in the hospital, you can’t be home waiting for Santa,” he said. “Santa will come to you wherever you’re at.”
Santa said he goes to hospitals often, but said that seeing the parents and children smile makes it all worth it.
“This is just a drop in the bucket, hopefully, of what’s going on out there with all the other people,” he said.
Courtney A. Emmerich, director of Women and Children at Samaritan, said the gifts were donated from the fire department, and Indian River School District.
The gifts should last them at least until 2023 and Ms. Emmerich said the gifts would be given out to hundreds of children.
Pediatric registered nurse Taylor Dirks said the gifts show how generous the north country is.
“We have a giving community,” she said. “People want to give to kids especially because toys are fun and it’s fun to see them light up, so I think there is a sense of community when everyone wants to give to these kids that need it.”
Angie M. VanWormer, Samaritan’s director for the Children’s Miracle Network, said she thinks this is a great thing the hospital does.
“It’s a great thing that we can do,” she said.
Ms. Emmerich said that everyone gets excited when Santa comes to the hospital.
“When the staff saw Santa getting out of the fire truck, they went crazy,” she said. “It just brings happiness in everybody.”
Ms. Emmerich said that the families get pretty excited when they hear that Santa is coming and that the families don’t find out until right before he is coming.
They do this in case Santa gets stuck at the North Pole and can’t make it.
“Overall, I think it’s a great gesture and they’re very happy,” she said.
Ms. Dirks was introducing Santa and the Grinch to the families on Tuesday, an experience she described as being “special.”
Ms. Dirks said that it wasn’t just a big deal for the children, but for the staff as well. “It’s a big deal for us too,” she said. “Everyone likes the spirit of Santa and even the Grinch, so we were all really excited and just kind of waiting for him to show up,” she said.
