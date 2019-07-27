WATERTOWN — Riders wanting to go to Thompson Park on Saturdays this summer can pick up a CitiBus.
The bus route to Thompson Park will be effective through Aug. 31.
To accommodate the Thompson Park run, CitiBuses will not provide services on Washington Street near the high school or the medical plaza on Saturdays during the summer.
After departing from Centennial Street, the bus continues up Washington Street, then turns left onto Thompson Boulevard. The bus will enter the park at the Franklin Street entrance and drop riders off the playground area and across from the pavilion.
Pickup times are at 10:40 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.
