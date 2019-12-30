WATERTOWN — A Saturday night fire that ignited inside a two-story duplex at the intersection of South Indiana Avenue and Boyd Street remains under investigation. The cause of the blaze has not been determined, but city fire Chief Dale C. Herman said it originated in the front living area of the apartment in the duplex facing South Indiana Avenue.
“We’re hoping to make contact with the property owner today (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday) and find out what maintenance been done recently to the building,” Mr. Hermon said, adding that the owner, Michael Treanor, Long Island, was not at the complex at the time of the incident. “If anybody has any information, can they please contact the fire department.”
The apartment, which was unoccupied at the time to the incident, sustained fire damage on the first floor, heat damage on the second and water damage throughout. Mr. Herman said smoke infiltrated the second apartment facing Boyd Street. Firefighters also had to strip the wood shingles from the roof to prevent the fire from spreading. Crews responded to the fire at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The fire was knocked down in the first 10 minutes,” Mr. Hermon said. “The biggest issue was getting entry into the building. The front door appeared to be locked and secured.”
The tenant of the Boyd Street apartment was not home during the incident. Mr. Hermon said he received no reports of injuries.
“The Boyd Street apartment had a dog and a couple of cats. I know we’d moved the dog and I saw at least one cat brought out too,” Mr. Hermon said.
