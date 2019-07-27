Almost 500 people competed in Save the River's 17th annual Run for the River 5k/10k race on Saturday, July 27 in Clayton. The race began at the corner of Webb Street and Riverside Drive in the village of Clayton, with a route snaking through the village before ending back at the same corner.
Steven Doe, 53, of Adams Center, was first to cross the finish line in the 5k race with a time of 18 minutes and 22 seconds. His daughter, Alexa Doe, 15, also of Adams Center, wasn't far behind. She was the first female to cross the finish line in the 5k race with a time of 18 minutes and 32 seconds.
Jason McElwaim, 30, of Rochester, was the first male to finish the 10k race with a time of 37 minutes and 31 seconds, and Roxanne Marmion, 39, of East Amherst, was the first female to finish the 10k race with a time of 45 minutes and 36 seconds.
After completing the race, most participants jumped into the St. Lawrence River to cool off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.