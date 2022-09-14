Debris removed from Blind Bay

Save the River and Thousand Islands Land Trust staff stand among the debris they removed from Blind Bay in the St. Lawrence River on Monday, outside Save the River’s Clayton offices. Provided photo

FISHERS LANDING — The Thousand Islands Land Trust and Save the River teamed up to clean up Blind Bay on Monday.

One of the river’s most sensitive ecosystems, according to local environmentalists, Blind Bay is a shallow inlet between Clayton and Fishers Landing that holds much potential for restoring and maintaining the St. Lawrence River’s ecology. On Monday, TILT and Save the River staff, as well as volunteers with the organizations, walked around the shoreline of the bay and used kayaks to clear trash from the site.

