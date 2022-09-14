FISHERS LANDING — The Thousand Islands Land Trust and Save the River teamed up to clean up Blind Bay on Monday.
One of the river’s most sensitive ecosystems, according to local environmentalists, Blind Bay is a shallow inlet between Clayton and Fishers Landing that holds much potential for restoring and maintaining the St. Lawrence River’s ecology. On Monday, TILT and Save the River staff, as well as volunteers with the organizations, walked around the shoreline of the bay and used kayaks to clear trash from the site.
“Several metal pipes, a tire, construction debris, beverage cans, Styrofoam fragments, an Adirondack chair and single-use plastics were among the removed items,” TILT officials said in a statement sent after the cleanup.
Blind Bay is one of a handful of breeding grounds for muskellunge, a fish that has become relatively scarce in the Thousand Islands region, where it was once one of the most plentiful species. It also provides a home and breeding grounds for many other shallow-water species of plants and animals that rely on its generally undisturbed bed. Researchers with SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry have recorded at least 53 species of fish using and living in the bay.
Earlier this year, TILT agreed to purchase the property, which covers more than 20 acres of land with nearly 300 feet of St. Lawrence River shoreline. The land trust added the waterfront property to its portfolio of protected land, to stay “forever wild,” after U.S. Customs and Border Protection indicated it wanted to purchase the land and build a new facility there.
TILT, Save the River and other environmental advocates in the region opposed the CBP project, citing the potential for extreme danger to the sensitive ecosystem in the Blind Bay area.
TILT’s purchase of the property ensures that it will remain undisturbed in perpetuity, and adjoins with a nearby property, roughly 16 acres, that TILT has owned since 2016.
Meanwhile, CBP has continued to search for a viable site to host a replacement facility for its Border Patrol station on Wellesley Island, which is more than a century old and operating at nearly four times its designed capacity.
Officials with the town of Alexandria have offered to sell or rent part of the recently purchased Bonnie Castle Stables property farther north on Route 12, but have not heard back from CBP on the offer.
