WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith might get his wish that the Alteri pool will be gone by the end of the year.
Work on demolishing the city pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds is expected to start in late November or early December.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said city Department of Public Works crews will be doing the work, which will save the money of hiring a contractor to get it done.
It’s not known exactly how long it will take to dismantle the pool, Mr. Mix said.
“They’ll do it when they have time,” he said, adding when it doesn’t interfere with snow plowing and other work.
Public Works Superintendent Michael Delaney said that the city is getting stone material free of charge from Jefferson County that will be used to fill in the pool.
And having his crews do the work will cut the $25,000 cost in about half. His crews are more than capable of getting the job done, he said.
“Obviously, it will save money, which is our goal,” he said.
Using heavy machinery, crews will bore holes or break the bottom of the Alteri pool’s cement bottom and then fill the hole in with that stone material. They will compact it down as the work progresses, he said.
He expects that the pool will be dismantled by the end of the year.
This summer, council members decided to keep the defunct pool closed, with plans to demolish it. Only Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero voted to save the pool from the wrecking ball.
Faced with a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Smith and the other three council members insisted that the city could not afford the $80,000 to $100,000 a year it takes to operate the pool during the summer. They also said the city doesn’t need three pools.
The city opened a new $3.1 million pool at Thompson Park right before the end of summer.
The subject of decommissioning the Alteri pool in the Sand Flats neighborhood of the city became a contentious debate this summer.
A group of residents unsuccessfully lobbied council members to reverse their decision of demolishing the pool and reopen it next summer.
The city runs a pool at North Elementary School, but it never opened this summer. Despite cutting back the summer swimming season because of the virus, the new Thompson Park pool got rave reviews, even by those who opposed the project.
