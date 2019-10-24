WATERTOWN — The Scarecrow Scuttle 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the JRC Foundation, is set for Saturday at Old McDonald’s Farm.
The farm, at 14369 County Route 145, offers a flat, fast course, making it ideal for any fitness level. Check-in for the event begins at 8:45 a.m. and continues until 9:45 a.m., with the race beginning at 10 a.m.
The cost to participate in the 5K is $25 before the day of the event, or $30 on the day of the race, with $5 discounts given to those with military IDs. The two-mile run/walk is $10 per adult, $5 for ages 4-12, and kids 3 and younger are free.
The 5K will be professionally timed, with prizes in eight age groups, and free Old McDonald’s Farm passes will be given to participants ages 12 and younger.
For more information, call (315) 836-1364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.