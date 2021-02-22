WEST CARTHAGE — Jonathan J. Schell announced Monday that he’s a candidate for supervisor of the town of Champion.
Mr. Schell, a registered Republican, has lived in the town for 12 years, living there with his wife and three children.
He’s an associate director with Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust and was a member of NNY Business magazine’s annual “20 Under 40” class in 2019. He also operates a small livestock and produce farm on Eddy Road.
He’s a member of the Carthage Central School District Board of Education, having been elected to the board last year.
Republican Bruce R. Ferguson is currently the town supervisor. A primary election is slated for June.
James D. Uhlinger III also announced Monday that he will be seeking a seat on the Champion Town Council. Both candidates will be seeking the Republican and Conservative lines on the ballot.
