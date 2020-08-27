REDWOOD — A Carthage Central High School graduate was among those to be awarded a scholarship by the Indian River Lakes Conservancy.
The scholarship is given to local students who plan to use their higher education degrees to support conservation efforts in the future. This year the recipients Samantha Laursen-Carr, Carthage High School, Daniel Dawson Simmons, Hammond Central School and Rebecca Baltz, Lafargeville Central School.
Ms. Laursen-Carr will attend Queen’s University with a major in chemistry. She intends to use her degree to monitor, understand and improve the environment.
“Innovations in chemistry can lead to reductions in pollutants,” she said. “I also want to develop ideas and build tools that can provide evidence of pollution and climate change.”
Funding for the scholarships is provided by conservancy memberships, special donations from individuals and contributions from lake associations belonging to the conservancy. Anyone wishing to help with the scholarship program may contact the Indian River Lakes Conservancy, P.O. Box 27, Redwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.