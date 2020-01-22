WATERTOWN — The New York State Retired Teachers’ Association North Central Zone is offering an award of $1,000 for an active teacher or administrator in Jefferson and Lewis counties to use for an innovative project they may wish to implement in their classroom, school or district during the 2020-2021 school year. One of the objectives of the New York State Retired Teachers’ Association is to work toward the advancement of education in our county and state. In an attempt to help meet this objective, New York State Retired Teachers’ Association has developed a $1,000 award to assist full time educators with an innovative program or project.
To be eligible for this award, an educator must be a full time teacher or administrator in a public school system within Jefferson and Lewis counties. The award may be used for a variety of purposes such as a program or project to enhance student improvement, behavior, self-esteem, learning, or any other area pertinent in today’s curriculum. The applicant must provide a description of their program or project and demonstrate why the grant is needed.
The North Central Zone has the privilege of awarding this grant every two years. In 2018, the award was given to a teacher in Wiley Intermediate School in Watertown. In 2016, the award was presented to a teacher in Carthage Elementary.
The grant is given to honor the memory of Ross C. Hudson from Gouverneur who was a devoted member of state Retired Teachers’ Association for many years. The award also honors long time association member, Florence Coulter Kramer, who was a dedicated veteran teacher in New York City and New Rochelle school districts.
Applications are available in the superintendent’s, principal’s or guidance offices of each school building in every district in both counties. The winner of the award will be determined by a team of judges who are members of North Central Zone. The applications must be returned by Wednesday, April 15. The winner of the award will be notified by the end of May for the presentation at local organization’s June luncheon at the Ramada Inn in Watertown.
Return two copies of the completed grant application to John J. Gaffney, Scholarship Committee Chairman, 119 Colorado Avenue, Watertown, NY 13601. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Gaffney at JGaffney001@twcny.rr.com.
